The Rock tops inaugural Hollywood Reporter Top Actors countdown

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is leading a new Top Actors chart, based on his social media popularity.

The Baywatch star leads the first instalment of The Hollywood Reporter's countdown, compiled with the help of bosses at social media analytics company MVPindex.

The chart blends stars' social engagement on Twitter, Instagram and other platforms, along with weekly additions of followers and 'friends'.

Johnson's new film may have been a flop at the box office, but Baywatch's three stars rule social media - behind The Rock on The Hollywood Reporter's new countdown are his co-stars Priyanka Chopra and Zac Efron, while Shay Mitchell and Vin Diesel round out the inaugural top five.

Naming Johnson the man at the top, a writer for The Hollywood Reporter states: "Buzz around Johnson's new movie - and his social posts promoting it - leads to an 8 per cent bump in Instagram favorites and an 11 per cent increase in Twitter likes in the tracking week, according to MVPindex.

"As part of his Baywatch promo, Johnson hosted NBC's Saturday Night Live for a fifth time, and was welcomed into the five-timers club on the show by fellow member Tom Hanks. In a photo posted to Johnson's Instagram, the actor thanked Hanks, recalling the pair's (faux?) declaration of intent to run for president and vice president of the United States, respectively, in 2020."

Also making the top 10 on the MVPindex list are Jennifer Lopez, Hugh Jackman, and Kevin Hart.

Johnson is sure to remain at the top for some time as he promotes upcoming blockbusters Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, which also features Hart, Shazam!, Rampage, Journey 3: From the Earth to the Moon, Jungle Cruise, and San Andreas 2.