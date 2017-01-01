Adrian Grenier appointed new United Nations Environment Goodwill Ambassador

Actor and activist Adrian Grenier has landed a new role as a United Nations Environment Goodwill Ambassador.

The Entourage star has long been a green campaigner and to mark World Environment Day on Monday (05Jun17), he was officially given his new title during a ceremony on the roof of the Empire State Building in New York City.

He also made an appearance at the city's U.N. headquarters, where he spoke at the organisation's Ocean Conference and highlighted the need to take action regarding climate change and about "man's affect on the planet".

As part of his new role, Grenier, who co-founded the ocean health organisation Lonely Whale Foundation, will advocate for drastically reducing single-use plastic and for the protection of marine species, urging fans to make more conscious decisions to help reduce their environmental footprint.

In a statement announcing his new role, which he holds alongside supermodel Gisele Bundchen, he said, "Together we must usher in a new era of compassion and carefulness through forward thinking environmental programs to drive measurable change.

"I am personally committed to creating ways in which the global community can come together to help solve our most critical climate crises through routine, collective action. The more we connect to nature in our daily lives, the more dedicated we will become to our individual commitments."

U.N. Environment chief Erik Solheim added: "I am delighted to welcome Adrian on board. His charisma, energy and genuine passion for the environment inspire us to change our throw-away habits. He reminds us that global problems, from pollution to climate change, start with our everyday decisions and that we do have the power to stop them."

Celebrating the new gig on Twitter, Grenier referenced U.S. President Donald Trump's recent decision to withdraw from the Paris Agreement, which was created to combat global climate change and was signed by the leaders of 195 countries last year (16), including his predecessor, former President Barack Obama.

"I'm honored to begin my role as UN Environment Goodwill Ambassador," the actor wrote on Tuesday (06Jun17). "From Pittsburg to Paris, we must build connection to each other & earth."