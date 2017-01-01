NEWS Salma Hayek knows George Clooney's twins are in good hands Film-News.co.uk Newsdesk Share with :







Salma Hayek is confident her former co-star George Clooney and his wife Amal's newborn twins "cannot be in better hands" following their birth on Tuesday (06Jun17).



The actress, who starred alongside George in 1996 movie From Dusk Till Dawn, was asked about her pal's new arrivals Ella and Alexander as she attended a screening of her new movie Beatriz at Dinner in New York on Tuesday night.



And questioned about any advice she would give the new parents, mother-of-one Salma smiled as she told People: "I have no advice because his wife is Lebanese like me and I know his mother-in-law and his sister-in-law and I know those kids cannot be in better hands."



Other stars took to social media to congratulate George, who was widely considered to be the world's most eligible bachelor before he met and fell in love with British human rights lawyer Amal, with the pair marrying in 2014.



U.S. chat show host Ellen DeGeneres displayed her trademark humour as she tweeted: "Welcome to the world, Ella and Alexander Clooney. Congratulations, George and Amal, or as I’m now calling you, Ocean’s Four."



Meanwhile, Rande Gerber, George's good friend and the husband of model Cindy Crawford, shared a video on his Instagram page of himself pushing a trolley loaded with boxes of diapers and their Casamigos Tequila through his office.



"Special delivery. #HouseOfFriends," Rande captioned the shot. House of Friends is a direct translation of Casamigos, the name George and Rande chose when they set up their tequila company in 2012.



It seems as though George may be needing a strong drink after entering the world of parenthood, with his representative jokingly adding in a statement announcing the birth of the twins: "George is sedated and should recover in a few days."



The babies' births occurred days after the actor decided to skip a peace prize ceremony in Yerevan, Armenia on 28 May, amid fears Amal would go into labour while he was away.



Explaining his absence in a video message, he said,"I really would have been (in Yerevan) but if I came there and my wife had twins while I was there, I could never come home."

