Josh Duhamel keeps political opinions to himself

Josh Duhamel will never share his political views on social media as "nobody cares" what he thinks.

The Safe Haven star may have nearly three million followers on Twitter and Instagram combined but you won't find him using his popularity as an excuse to post his personal opinions on governmental issues.

Noting he uses online platforms to give exposure to events and charities which deserve more attention, Josh told Fox News, "I don't think it's important to tell people how to vote. That's one thing I don't do. I don't like to get involved politically at all. Nobody cares what I think politically.

"Anybody in entertainment who thinks people care what they think politically are really misinformed. That's one thing I stay away from. I stay away from politics because nobody cares what I think."

The 44-year-old also avoids posting too much about his personal life on social media, although he does sometimes give fans a glimpse into his life with wife Fergie and their three-year-old son Axl.

He and the Black Eyed Peas singer tied the knot in 2009 and discussing the secret to their lasting union, Josh explained how they view each other is extremely important.

"Our relationship has really evolved over the years," he said. "We really, really like each other and like spending time around each other. We've been through so much together that it's just a whole different level from what it was before. I think at the end of the day we just like each other. We obviously love each other, but I think it's very important that we really like each other too."

And with their little one to look out for too, Josh recently admitted he's trying his best to be a good dad to young Axl, telling talk show host Ellen DeGeneres, "I'm just doing the best that I can, trying not to screw him up for life."