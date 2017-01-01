Kate Mara putting fiance Jamie Bell in charge of wedding planning

Kate Mara is happy to let her fiance Jamie Bell take care of planning their upcoming wedding.

The actress began dating her Fantastic Four co-star in late 2015, with the couple getting engaged in January (17).

Unlike most brides-to-be, Kate isn't all that interested in planning her big day, and is allowing her British beau to focus on all of the details.

"I don't love planning... wedding planning in general, I'm just not that interested," said Kate during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday (06Jun17). "Like, 'What kind of spoon do you want on the table?' I'm just so uninterested. But Jamie is very interested. I will say I don't care, and he will immediately give a response. He's the bride!"

The 34-year-old also opened up about how she met Jamie, explaining that they crossed paths several times at auditions when they were first starting out in Hollywood, but the stars aligned more recently, when Kate was single and Jamie, 31, had split from actress Evan Rachel Wood.

"We actually met at a screen test about 12 years ago. We screen tested together and neither of us got the part... And then actually we made a very successful movie called Fantastic Four, we both got the parts and yeah, the rest is history," she smiled.

Although Billy Elliot star Jamie grew up in North East England, where soccer is the favoured sport, Kate revealed that he is now a big fan of the New York Giants American football team.

When Jamie first began courting Kate, he learned all about the sport to impress her, as she is the great-granddaughter of both New York Giants founder Tim Mara and Pittsburgh Steelers founder Art Rooney, Sr.

"When we first started dating he had his friend come over and they watched an entire season of the New York Giants and he knows more about it than I do... He went on eBay and bought all of the shirts. I've got a great collection of Giants vintage T-shirts, all because of him - not because of my family," the star added.