George Clooney introduced parents to twin babies via Skype

George Clooney introduced his twin babies to their paternal grandparents in a Skype video call just two hours after their births.

The Ocean's Eleven star became a first-time father at the age of 56 on Tuesday (06Jun17), when his wife Amal gave birth to son Alexander and daughter Ella at a hospital in London.

Amal's mother, Baria Alamuddin, was present for the babies' arrival, but George's parents Nick and Nina Clooney decided to stay at home in Kentucky to give the new mum and dad a little space.

Instead, the new grandparents 'met' the latest additions to the Clooney clan over the Internet, and journalist Nick reveals their grandson has inherited George's good looks.

"They are gorgeous," the 83-year-old told Cincinnati, Ohio's WXIX anchor Tricia Macke. "Nina swears they have George's nose. Not both of them, one of them. The little boy looked like he had nose. His little profile."

"And I love their names Alexander and Ella," Nick gushed. "Both sound terrific."

He went on describe Amal as "superwoman" for making the video call happen while recovering in hospital, revealing she is doing "terrifically well".

"Both George and Amal are doing wonderfully well," he added, quipping, "George, well, his eyes were glazed so I'm not sure that he was sober!"

Nick and Nina, who are already grandparents to daughter Adelia's two grown-up kids, hope to eventually meet the newborns in person once George and Amal settle into life as parents, but they are in no rush.

"They have enough on their plate to have some visiting grandparents coming in to London," he shared. "So we'll leave that one entirely up to them."

Nick Clooney's comments emerge hours after Amal's parents publicly gushed about their grandchildren.

"We are over the moon," Bara told French news agency AFP. "It was a beautiful delivery. The babies are beautiful and are doing well."

Amal's dad Ramzi, who was in the family's native Lebanon, added, “They are in great health, all is perfect. I am very happy for them."

George and Amal Clooney wed in Italy in 2014.