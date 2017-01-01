NEWS Another co-star accompanies Bill Cosby to court for third day of sex assault trial Film-News.co.uk Newsdesk Share with :







Comedian Bill Cosby received support from another former co-star as he arrived at court for the third day of his sex assault trial on Wednesday (07Jun17).



The Cosby Show star entered the Montgomery County Courthouse in Pennsylvania hand-in-hand with actress Sheila Frazier, who teamed up with Cosby for the 1978 comedy California Suite.



The Super Fly actress is married to the embattled comic's hairstylist, according to TMZ.



Cosby was joined by his grown-up TV daughter Keshia Knight Pulliam as he arrived at court on Monday (05Jun17), and told reporters, "The man that I've known as a child was funny and witty and smart and philanthropic and full of advice. I can only go based on who I've experienced, and at the end of the day, it's the court's job to find the truth of the matter."



Cosby's accuser, Andrea Constand, is being cross-examined by the comedian's lawyer on the third day of the trial. She told the court on Tuesday (06Jun17) she was left "humiliated" and "confused" after his alleged 2004 attack.



Constand took to the witness stand to share her recollections of the night the now-disgraced comedian is said to have drugged and sexually assaulted her at his home.



The Cosby Show star has pleaded not guilty to three charges of aggravated indecent assault relating to the encounter with Constand, a former employee at his alma mater, Temple University. The married actor has always maintained the sex they had was consensual.



The accuser's testimony marked the first time she had spoken publicly about the incident.



She claimed she tried to stop Cosby from violating her body, but found herself incapacitated.



"I wanted him to stop," she told the jury. "In my head, I was trying to get my hands to move and my legs to move but I was frozen. I wasn't able to fight him away. I felt humiliated and I felt confused. I just wanted to go home."



Cosby was not charged with any crimes at the time of Constand's original allegations, but he did settle a civil suit with her out of court in 2006. The criminal case was reopened in 2015, after his previously-sealed testimony from the civil proceedings was made public.

