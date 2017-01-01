Ben McKenzie and Morena Baccarin wed

Actress Morena Baccarin celebrated her 38th birthday on Friday (02Jun17) by becoming Mrs. Ben McKenzie.

The Gotham co-stars began dating in the summer of 2015, following the breakdown of Morena's marriage to filmmaker Austin Chick, and they shared their intentions to wed in court papers relating to the actress' divorce.

Morena also revealed she was pregnant with Ben's baby in the filing.

The actors welcomed daughter Frances Laiz Setta Schenkkan in March, 2016. The tot is a half-sister for the Deadpool beauty's three-year-old son Julius, from her former relationship with Austin.

Now People.com reports Morena and Ben, both 38, have made their relationship official by exchanging vows at the Brooklyn Botanical Gardens in New York on Friday.

They were joined for the intimate ceremony by a small group of friends and family.

Morena previously gushed about her romance and working relationship with Ben.

"Ben's the sweetest...," she said, while expecting their first child together. "It's very nice to work with your significant other, especially when you're pregnant because you know you'll get some extra TLC (tender loving care) and get taken care of."

The marriage is Ben's first.

Meanwhile, the happy news emerges weeks after Morena was granted her request to slash spousal support payments to her ex-husband Chick by $15,000 (£12,000). The former couple finalised its divorce last year (16), officially ending its five-year marriage, but continued to squabble over finances, and in April (17), a U.S. judge ruled the actress would only have to pay $5,000 (£4,000) a month to Chick from 1 June (17).

They previously agreed to share joint legal custody of Julius while Morena would have primary physical custody.