NEWS Aidan Turner splits from artist girlfriend







Aidan Turner is reportedly a single man after splitting from his girlfriend Nettie Wakefield.



The 33-year-old British actor, who became a household name after making fans swoon with his topless scenes in period drama Poldark, had been dating artist Nettie, 29, since last year (16).



However, the pair's busy schedules are said to have made it too difficult for them to maintain their relationship.



"Things were great for a time and they were getting serious - but it just wasn’t to be and busy schedules drove them apart," a source told Britain's The Sun newspaper.



"They’ve drifted and things have cooled off but there are no hard feelings. Aidan’s incredibly busy with his career and Nettie’s art is really taking off so they had a lot on their plates.



"It’s all very amicable."



According to the publication, representatives for the former couple didn't respond to requests for comment.



Aidan and Nettie were first pictured together last October, when they were seen in a passionate embrace after having drinks at a members' club in London. They were photographed again two months later as they enjoyed a meal at the posh Scott's restaurant in the English capital. But after that occasion, when Nettie also posted a snap of Aidan online, the pair have not been seen together since.



Stunning brunette Nettie, who was previously romantically linked to Twilight hunk Robert Pattinson, is a rising star in the London art scene, with collaborations with artists including Banksy and Damian Hirst under her belt.



And Aidan's career is also going from strength to strength, with the third series of his hit show Poldark premiering in the U.K. this Sunday. He has also been linked to the James Bond franchise, if Daniel Craig decides to step down from the role of 007. But Aidan attempted to put a stop to that speculation as he took part in a radio interview last year.



"I do get asked a lot (about Bond rumours), daily," he explained. "It's just rumours, there is nothing in it. There is still someone else playing the role and that's why I don't like to talk about it."



Daniel has yet to decide whether or not he will play the super spy in the next film, while other popular names linked to the role include Idris Elba and Tom Hiddleston.

