George Clooney will change twins' nappies with 'humour and joy'

George Clooney will be happy to tackle anything his newborn twins throw at him with "humour and joy", according to his dad Nick.

The 56-year-old actor became a first-time father when wife Amal gave birth to babies Ella and Alexander on Tuesday (06Jun17). Despite not having yet met the tots in person, Nick and wife Nina have been introduced via Skype, and Nick spoke to U.K. television programme Good Morning Britain about his new grandchildren on Thursday.

"George will be an absolutely wonderful father. Amal will be, and already is, a magnificent mother. She is an incredible woman. I'm constantly amazed by her. George certainly married up!" Nick joked.

And when asked if George will be happy to help Amal with every aspect of parenthood, including changing nappies, Nick replied: "He will be hands on entirely and he will do it with humour and joy."

However, the Clooney patriarch wasn't able to say which of his son's features the babies have inherited when asked what they look like.

"They are absolutely beautiful. I'm supposed to be a reporter, therefore observant, but I really don't know how to describe one beautiful baby from another beautiful baby. These are two beautiful babies," he added.

"My wife would be the one you'd have to talk to as to who's nose looks like Grandpa's nose or Grandma's nose - they are perfect."

Nick also thanked fans of the Money Monster actor and his human rights lawyer wife, who have followed and supported the couple in every stage of the pregnancy.

"They have sent good wishes, they have kept attentive watch on this event as it unfolded and we have been aware of that and we have really been very, very grateful. Thank you," he concluded.

Amal's sister Tala Alamuddin also shared her congratulations after her sibling became a mother, quoting folk-rock duo the Indigo Girls as she wrote: "Doubling down #poweroftwo #emPOWERed #rockstars #TOTALLYtwinning #gotheextra2miles #indigogirls #80sladiesrock #wisewordswednesdays #TALAgram #TOTALLYdoubled."

Tala is also sure to be sharing some words of advice for Amal, as she herself is a mother of twins, as well as daughter Mia.