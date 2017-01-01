Laura Prepon: 'My pregnancy news was revealed before I told my family'

Actress Laura Prepon was shocked her pregnancy news hit headlines before she was able to tell her family.

The Orange is the New Black star, who is nearly eight months pregnant with actor fiance Ben Foster's baby, initially chose to keep the baby news to herself, but she was forced to confirm she was expecting after she was photographed leaving a restaurant sporting what looked like a tiny baby bump.

"We were at Sundance (Film Festival) and we hadn't told anybody because, you know, you want to wait a little bit of time...," the actress said during an appearance on Live! with Kelly and Ryan on Thursday (08Jun17). "I hadn't even told my mother yet and we walked out of a restaurant... There was a (tiny bump), it could have been a food baby.

"I'm like, 'Oh my God, I haven't even told my mum yet!'"

Laura is preparing for the arrival of her baby girl and admits she can't believe her pregnancy has flown by.

"It's kind of weird because it kind of sneaks up on you," she added. "I can't believe it's been eight months. I'm like, 'Oh my God, she needs to come out already. But it's so wonderful, it's such a blessing..."

And while she basks in the joys of her first pregnancy, she is also enjoying feeding her cravings.

"I'm Irish Catholic and Russian Jewish, so growing up my father would take us to these delis and we would get pastrami sandwiches on rye and we would drink Dr. Brown's Dark Cherry soda, and what's so funny is I haven't eaten that stuff in years and since I've been pregnant I've been craving... this Jewish deli food," she continued.

Laura began dating Ben last year (16) and he proposed in October (16) after a whirlwind romance.