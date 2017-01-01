Brad Pitt criticises Trump's climate change stance in weatherman sketch

Brad Pitt has mocked U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to pull out of a major climate change agreement by declaring there is "no future" in a comedy weather sketch.

The Ocean's Eleven star, who is a longtime environmental campaigner, turned weatherman for a surprise appearance on America's The Jim Jefferies Show premiere earlier this week (begs05Jun17), and used his cameo to highlight the affects of global warming.

"The world is still grappling with Trump withdrawing from the Paris Accord and we wanted to address it one more time before we say goodnight," host Jim Jefferies told viewers. "To help us understand climate change and what it means for the world, he's our own Jim Jefferies Show weatherman."

The camera then panned to Brad, dressed in an oversized brown sports jacket, who gave a rundown of climbing temperatures in front of a map of the world.

"Things are going to be getting warmer in this area here," he stated, motioning to half of the globe, before sweeping his arm across the other side of the image. "And this area here."

Jefferies then inquired about future forecasts, prompting a pessimistic Pitt to quip, "There is no future."

Pitt isn't the only celebrity concerned about Trump's decision to pull the U.S. from the Paris Agreement, created to combat global climate change. Moments after the President announced the news last week (ends02Jun17), Leonardo DiCaprio slammed the move as a "careless decision" which puts "the future livability of our planet" at stake, while Cher, Bette Midler, Mark Ruffalo, John Legend, and Ellie Goulding are among the other stars who voiced their opposition to the policy change.