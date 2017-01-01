Pregnant Jenny Mollen suffering from placenta condition

Actor Jason Biggs' wife Jenny Mollen has been diagnosed with a placenta condition during her second pregnancy.

The American Pie star and his 38-year-old wife Jenny announced they are expecting a sibling for their three-year-old son Sid in April (17), and on Thursday (08Jun17), the mother-to-be revealed a little more about her pregnancy online.

She shared a photo of herself topless in her bathroom, with her arm across her chest to preserve her modesty, and captioned it, "Wanna make out and talk about my placenta previa?"

The actress and author, who is known for her offbeat sense of humour, didn't expand on how she was feeling as she battles the serious condition 22 weeks into her pregnancy, in which the placenta blocks the cervix.

The news is of concern for fans as Jenny previously revealed she suffered a miscarriage in 2008, just weeks into her relationship with Jason, 39.

In a candid interview with People.com months after she first became a mum in 2014, Jenny revealed she was 12 weeks along when she lost the couple's baby.

"It was odd timing, but the (miscarriage) bonded us in a crazy way," she said. "That was when I knew, if I'm willing to have a child with this guy, he's 'The One'."

The couple eloped two months later and wed in April, 2008.

Meanwhile, Mollen isn't the first celebrity mum to be diagnosed with the condition - former Beverly Hills, 90210 star Tori Spelling suffered heavy bleeding early in her fourth pregnancy with son Finn, now four.

Recalling a health scare as a result of placenta previa, she told People.com in 2012, "I stumbled to the bathroom, dizzy from losing so much blood. When I got there, I thought, 'This is it.' There was so much blood I thought, 'I'm dying. Not just the baby, but I'm dying.'"

Spelling went on to have a fifth child, another boy named Beau, in March (17), without suffering any such complications.