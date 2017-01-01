Rene Russo: 'Mel Gibson is a crazy good kisser'

Actress Rene Russo will always have fond memories of working with Mel Gibson because her Lethal Weapon 3 co-star was such a "crazy good kisser".

The old pals recently reunited with fellow castmate Danny Glover to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the first film in the buddy cop action franchise, 1987's Lethal Weapon, and reminisced about their time on set in a chat for U.S. breakfast show Good Morning America.

During the interview, the trio's first get-together since completing filming on 1998's Lethal Weapon 4, Gibson admitted he always looks forward to catching up with Glover and Russo because the movies were so much fun to shoot.

"I think it was at a time in all our lives when... something just clicked," he said. "I think there was a lot of love between us, (so) when I see them (now) I just get the same feeling, which is kinda like seeing your teenage sweetheart or something, that sort of thing!"

Agreeing with the sentiment, Glover added, "You can say whatever you want about the films, but I think the relationship (between the actors) got better and better over the period of time."

And Russo revealed joining the cast as Gibson's onscreen love interest in Lethal Weapon 3 was one of the highlights of her career to date, especially one memorable sequence in which their respective characters, Lorna Cole and Martin Riggs, famously compared scars in bed.

"Favourite scene I've ever done, ever," she declared, insisting Gibson was "just this crazy good kisser".

Despite their obvious chemistry onscreen, Russo was quick to shoot down any plans for another sequel.

Laughing at the suggestion of a Lethal Weapon 5, she said, "That is not gonna happen!"

Gibson then proposed a possible plotline for the ageing cast, joking, "You'd play off the fact that they're not as limber as they used to be, and I think that would be fun."

"That would be great," Russo responded, sarcastically. "Could be a real comedy!"