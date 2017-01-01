Miranda Kerr returns to work after honeymoon

Newlywed Miranda Kerr returned to work on Thursday (08Jun17), less than two weeks after tying the knot with Snapchat boss Evan Spiegel.

Orlando Bloom's ex-wife exchanged vows with the tech billionaire in an intimate backyard ceremony at their California home on 27 May (17), during America's Memorial Day weekend.

The happy couple then jetted off to Fiji for its honeymoon, staying at the luxury private Laucala Island resort, where rooms can cost anywhere between $12,800 (£10,000) to $60,000 (£47,000) per night.

However, Miranda didn't take too much time off work to celebrate her nuptials, as she was back on the runway on Thursday night, when she walked in the Moschino spring/summer 2018 fashion show in Hollywood.

The event marked her first official public appearance since becoming Mrs. Spiegel, and she debuted her thin diamond wedding band under her large, round solitaire engagement ring as she strutted her stuff at the show.

She also showed off her new jewellery in an Instagram snap of herself backstage, while she was having her hair and make-up done.

"Backstage at @moschino," she captioned the image.

The Australian beauty, 34, began dating Evan, 27, in 2014 and he proposed in July, 2016 after 13 months together.

The news emerged two months after the couple decided to move in together, spending $12 million (£9.4 million) on a four-bedroom, six-bathroom mansion.

It's the first marriage for Evan, and the second for Miranda. She divorced British actor Orlando, the father of her six-year-old son Flynn, in 2013 after three years as husband and wife.