TV Batman Adam West dead at 88

Batman actor Adam West has died, aged 88.

West, born William West Anderson, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family in Los Angeles on Friday night (09Jun17) following a short battle with leukaemia, his representative confirmed.

"Our dad always saw himself as The Bright Knight, and aspired to make a positive impact on his fans' lives. He was and always will be our hero," his family said in a statement.

West is best known for playing the Caped Crusader and his alter ego Bruce Wayne in the tongue-in-cheek and camp TV series, which ran from 1966 to 1968, as well as the 1966 feature film, which was released after the show's first season.

He struggled to find regular work after the series was cancelled, but enjoyed a career resurgence in 2000 with a voice role in animated comedy series Family Guy, in which he voiced the town's mayor, a fictional version of himself also called Adam West. He also played versions of himself in voice roles on The Fairly OddParents and The Simpsons.

West also enjoyed voice roles in animation Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders, Redux Riding Hood, and Jake and the Never Land Pirates, and appeared in movies such as The Young Philadelphians, Robinson Crusoe on Mars, and The Outlaws Is Coming.

He appeared as himself in a special episode of TV sitcom The Big Bang Theory last year (16) and had recently reprised the Batman role for a voice part in 2017 project Batman vs. Two-Face, according to IMDb.com.

He is survived by his wife Marcelle, six children, five grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.