NEWS Bill Skarsgard struggles with guilt over acting career Newsdesk Share with :







Bill Skarsgard is “constantly embarrassed” by the amount of attention and money actors get.



The Allegiant star is no stranger to the spotlight, with brother Alexander and father Stellan both famous figures in the world of film and TV.



But with a mother and another sibling who are doctors, Bill, 26, can’t help but feel awkward at how much praise he and other celebrities get for their talents when his family are making a much bigger impact on the world.



"There's definitely a sense of embarrassment about what it is artists really do, at least for me in terms of acting. We have a mom and a brother who literally save lives," he told Alexander during a discussion for Interview magazine. "It's not fair. I'm constantly embarrassed at the level of attention actors get and the level of money that we get. It's completely disproportionate. I think you have to feel guilty about it. I think it makes you a better person to keep reminding yourself."



While Bill majored in science with the idea that he could branch into various industries, from being a civil engineer to a biologist, the It actor felt drawn to acting during his last years at high school. It was one project, director Hannes Holm's 2010 film Behind Blue Skies, that really inspired Bill to follow his passion for acting.



"I saw him at a premiere - I was, like, 19 at the time, I had probably been to three or four auditions, but I wasn't cast or anything - and I went up to him and was like, 'I don't know what I need to do, but I need to be in your film,'" Bill recalled of meeting the filmmaker. "Eventually, I landed the job, and that was something that I felt transcended whatever other people would think of me."

