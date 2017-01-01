Amanda Bynes granted control over her finances again after years of legal supervision

Actress Amanda Bynes is healthy enough to control her finances again without court supervision, according to her lawyer.

The former All That star was hospitalised in the summer of 2013 for mental health issues and she has been under a conservatorship controlled by her parents ever since.

Although her mother Lynn Bynes and father Rick Bynes have been tasked with making decisions pertaining to her personal and financial matters for years, Amanda's conservatorship attorney Nyree Kolanjian has revealed the courts agreed in March (17) to allow the 31-year-old to take money matters into her own hands once again.

“The court felt, based on Amanda’s progress and her great relationship with her parents, there was no longer a need for court supervision of Amanda’s money and she and her family can handle her financial affairs privately,” lawyer Kolanjian tells People magazine. “This was a first step in the right direction. Amanda’s doing fantastic.”

Although the courts are no longer overseeing the financial aspect of Amanda's life, her mother Lynn remains the conservator of the star's health and medical decision-making.

The actress experienced several struggles from 2012 to 2014 – she was arrested for driving under the influence (DUI) twice and placed on psychiatric hold during this time period among many other disturbed episodes.

However, Amanda has put her dark past behind her and is now showing significant progress. In addition to maintaining sobriety for almost three years, the star also officially completed her probation for her 2012 DUI charge in February (17).

"I hike, I go spinning - take spinning classes - and I feed the homeless," she shared of her new life to Hollyscoop founder Diana Madison this month (Jun17) in her first interview in four years. "And that's been really interesting and fun."

Amanda also revealed she is plotting a return to acting and that she plans to launch her own fashion line one day after she graduates from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising (FIDM) in Los Angeles, where she has been studying since 2013.