Ben Affleck and Val Kilmer lead tributes to Adam West

Ben Affleck and Val Kilmer have paid tribute to their Batman predecessor Adam West.



West, who was best known for playing the Caped Crusader in the 1960s TV series, passed away in Los Angeles on Friday night (09Jun17) following a short battle with leukaemia.



Many stars have taken to social media to pay tribute to West, including current Batman, Ben Affleck, who has played the superhero in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and will reprise the role in Justice League.



"Adam West exemplified heroism. Kind, funny and an all around great guy. Thank you for showing us all how it's done," he wrote, while Kilmer, who played Batman in 1995's Batman Forever, tweeted, "Ah dear Adam West. He was always so kind when we met. A real gent."



West's Batman co-star Burt Ward, who played his sidekick Robin, issued a statement saying he was "devastated" by the death of "one of my very dearest friends".



"Adam and I had a special friendship for more than 50 years," he continued. "We shared some of the most fun times of our lives together. Our families have deep love and respect for each other. This is a terribly unexpected loss of my lifelong friend. I will forever miss him... In my eyes, there was only one real Batman that is and always will be Adam West."



Julie Newmar, who played Catwoman alongside West and Ward, called him a "Stellar, exemplar, a king to the end" who was "bright, witty and fun to work with" and "meant so much to people."



Outside of Batman, West was also known for voicing the town mayor in animated TV show Family Guy, and its creator Seth MacFarlane also paid tribute on Twitter, writing, "I beyond fortunate to have had the privilege of working with him and he will be profoundly missed by all of us. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for all that you have given, Mr. Mayor. You're irreplaceable."



Tributes were also posted by stars including Mark Hamill, Jamie Lee Curtis, Alice Cooper, Slash, and Elijah Wood.

