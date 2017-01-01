Jennifer Lawrence's private jet forced to make emergency landing

Jennifer Lawrence's private plane was forced to make an emergency landing on Saturday (10Jun17) after both engines failed.

The Hunger Games actress was on a flight from her hometown in Louisville, Kentucky on Saturday when one of the engines on her private plane failed at 31,000 feet. The pilots made an emergency landing but the incident became even more dramatic when the second engine failed in the middle of their unscheduled landing.

The pilots landed the plane safely in Buffalo, New York and the actress came away unscathed. Her representative, who confirmed the incident, told E! News that the star was fine.

Jennifer, who lives in New York, was in Kentucky visiting family following the end of filming of spy thriller Red Sparrow, which she had been shooting on location in countries such as Hungary, Austria, and Slovakia. The 26-year-old teamed up with The Hunger Games: Catching Fire director Francis Lawrence, no relation, once again for the movie, which also stars Joel Edgerton, Jeremy Irons, and Matthias Schoenaerts.

She has kept a relatively low profile this year (17) but will likely hit the promotional circuit around October (17) for her physiological thriller/horror Mother! which has been written and directed by her boyfriend Darren Aronofsky, whom she was last pictured with in March.

Jennifer and Darren, 48, first sparked dating rumours in October 2016 when they were spotted having dinner together at Los Angeles' Commissary restaurant and a month later they were snapped kissing in New York.