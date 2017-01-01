Dear Evan Hansen wins big at the 2017 Tony Awards

Dear Evan Hansen was the toast of the 2017 Tony Awards, scooping the coveted Best Musical honour at Sunday's (11Jun17) New York City ceremony.

The original production, about a lonely teenager who inadvertently becomes a viral sensation on social media, started racking up the accolades early on for Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical for Rachel Bay Jones, Best Book of a Musical, Best Original Score, and Best Orchestrations, before adding Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical for Ben Platt and closing the night by taking home the prestigious Best Musical award.

It was also a good night for Bette Midler's Hello, Dolly!, which landed the Best Revival of a Musical title, and earned the veteran entertainer the Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical.

She dedicated her win to the likes of Carol Channing, who originated the lead role of Dolly Gallagher Levi in the first Broadway production in 1964, and others who came before her.

Other top acting prizes went to Kevin Kline for Present Laughter (Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Play), Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes star Cynthia Nixon (Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Play), and A Doll's House, Part 2's Laurie Metcalf, who snagged the Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Play with her third Tony nomination.

The 71st Tony Awards were hosted by Kevin Spacey, who showed off his talents with an opening song-and-dance number and a closing duet with Patti LuPone, and displayed his comedic impressions of late U.S. talk show presenter Johnny Carson and former U.S. President Bill Clinton.

There were also performances from each of the Best Musical nominees, including singer-turned-actor Josh Groban, who hit the stage with fellow castmembers of Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812.

The full list of winners at the 2017 Tony Awards is:

Best Musical:

Dear Evan Hansen

Best Play:

Oslo

Best Revival of a Musical:

Hello, Dolly!

Best Revival of a Play:

Jitney

Best Book of a Musical:

Dear Evan Hansen - Steven Levenson

Best Original Score:

Dear Evan Hansen - Music and Lyrics: Benj Pasek & Justin Paul

Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Play:

Laurie Metcalf - A Doll's House, Part 2

Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Play:

Kevin Kline - Present Laughter

Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical:

Bette Midler - Hello, Dolly!

Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical:

Ben Platt - Dear Evan Hansen

Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Play:

Cynthia Nixon - Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes

Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Play:

Michael Aronov - Oslo

Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical:

Rachel Bay Jones - Dear Evan Hansen

Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Musical:

Gavin Creel - Hello, Dolly!

Best Scenic Design of a Play:

Nigel Hook - The Play That Goes Wrong

Best Scenic Design of a Musical:

Mimi Lien - Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812

Best Costume Design of a Play:

Jane Greenwood - Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes

Best Costume Design of a Musical:

Santo Loquasto - Hello, Dolly!

Best Lighting Design of a Play:

Christopher Akerlind - Indecent

Best Lighting Design of a Musical:

Bradley King - Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812

Best Direction of a Play:

Rebecca Taichman - Indecent

Best Direction of a Musical:

Christopher Ashley - Come From Away

Best Choreography:

Andy Blankenbuehler - Bandstand

Best Orchestrations:

Alex Lacamoire - Dear Evan Hansen

Special Tony Award:

Gareth Fry and Pete Malkin - Sound Designers for The Encounter

Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award:

Baayork Lee

Tony Honors for Excellence:

Nina Lannan

Alan Wasser

Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement:

James Earl Jones