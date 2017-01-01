Kevin Spacey pokes fun at sexuality speculation with Tony Awards number

Kevin Spacey joked about rumours concerning his sexuality during his opening musical medley at the Tony Awards on Sunday night (11Jun17).

The Oscar winner, who scored his first Tony Award back in 1991, kicked off the show with an original number inspired by tracks from the Best Musical nominees Dear Evan Hansen, Groundhog Day, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, and Come From Away, while he also donned a dress and turban to portray Sunset Boulevard's lead character, Norma Desmond.

During his take on the production's As If We Never Said Goodbye, Spacey made light of long-running rumours suggesting he is secretly gay, quipping, "I'm coming out - wait! No, no, no, no."

The House of Cards star was joined for the opening by U.S. talk show presenter Stephen Colbert and 2008 Tony's host Whoopi Goldberg, who also joked about her sexuality as she stepped out of a closet to make her big entrance.

"How long have you been in that closet?" Spacey remarked, prompting Goldberg to respond, "Well, Kevin, it depends on who you ask!"

The 57-year-old has always refused to be drawn on the topic of his sexuality, such as when he spoke to The Daily Beast in 2010 saying he had a right to privacy and talking about it is "just a line I've never crossed and never will."

"I don't live a lie. You have to understand that people who choose not to discuss their personal lives are not living a lie," he continued. "Look, at the end of the day people have to respect people's differences. I am different than some people would like me to be... No one's personal life is in the public interest."

The actor displayed his comedic impressions of late U.S. talk show presenter Johnny Carson and former U.S. President Bill Clinton during his hosting gig, which he ended with a duet with two-time Tony Award winner Patti LuPone.