Khloe Kardashian's boyfriend Tristan Thompson 'wants kids now'

Khloe Kardashian's boyfriend Tristan Thompson is keen to start a family with the reality TV star.

During the season finale of Keeping Up with the Kardashians on Sunday (11Jun17), the 32-year-old went with her sister Kim to visit a fertility doctor to see if she could be a potential surrogate for Kim so she can have a third child.

However, during the session, the doctor revealed to Khloe that she had fewer follicles than a woman of her age should have and recommended she freeze her eggs, leading the star to worry if she'll ever be able to have children.

Upon the doctor's suggestion, she comes off her birth control pills and returns a while later to discover her uterus is normal.

"I am so relieved to know that I am able to get pregnant," she told the camera. "But now I have so many other things to think about, like do I want to have my own baby now, like I don't know. I've hit a crossroad in life, guys."

She told Kim that now she can have a child, she would be considering having a family of her own rather than thinking about being her surrogate.

"He wants to have kids now," Khloe told Kim of her beau Tristan. "He's like, 'I wanna have kids with you and then if you get pregnant you could make maternity jeans for (fashion line) Good American.' He's so f**king cute and supportive and sweet, I've just never had... he's just such a nice, nice person."

She later explained to the cameras, "Tristan and I definitely talk about starting a family. He wants to have five or six kids with me and that's lovely - we could start at one and grow from there. But now knowing I'm not on birth control it's just like it's scary, it's like a really big step."

Khloe has been dating basketball player Tristan since last year (16) and relocated to Ohio, where his NBA team the Cleveland Cavaliers is based.

She was previously married to Lamar Odom, and in the episode, she also told the doctor that she once "fake tried" to get pregnant during their marriage because "circumstances weren't the healthiest" to bring a child into.