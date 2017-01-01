Alison Brie was asked to go topless for Entourage audition 

Alison Brie was once asked to go topless during an audition for HBO TV show Entourage.

The actress has risen to prominence following roles in TV shows Community and Mad Men, and is currently shooting Netflix show GLOW - aka Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling - about the women's wrestling syndicated TV series that was born in the '80s.

When discussing stereotypical attitudes towards women professionals in the '80s, Alison admitted that she has faced similarly sexist views, especially when she was first starting out in Hollywood.

"The audition process has not changed that much," she said at the ATX Television Festival in Austin, Texas on Sunday (11Jun17), according to Entertainment Weekly. "Early in my career, I auditioned for three lines on an episode of Entourage that I had to go on in a bikini! Or like shorts and the tiniest shorts. And they were like, 'Okay, can you take your top off now?'"

Entourage, which starred Adrian Grenier, Kevin Connolly and Kevin Dillon, ran for eight seasons from 2004 until 2011. It dealt with themes of male friendship and real-life situations in Hollywood, with its premise loosely based on Mark Wahlberg's experiences as an up-and-coming film star.

HBO representatives are yet to comment on Alison's allegation. But the 34-year-old adds that it isn't only TV that has an issue with gender equality, and in general she finds that there is a lack of engaging roles for women in Hollywood.

"I've gone through auditions for Marvel movies and auditioned a million times for roles with three lines and you are begging for them," she shared. "And I'd be glad to get them! It's brutal, it just is."

Following Alison's chat, GLOW casting director Jennifer Euston took to Twitter to comment on the star's revelations.

"(It) makes me sick there are producers who abuse their power & if there was a Casting Director present, they did nothing? Inexcusable," she wrote.

GLOW, which is created by Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch, begins streaming from 23 June (17).