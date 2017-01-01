Kylie Jenner feels 'pressured' to keep up an image

Kylie Jenner has confessed she isn't at all like the provocative image she's become famous for.

The reality star turned make-up maven spoke frankly in the first trailer for her new E! Docu-series, Life of Kylie, which is set to debut in the U.S. and U.K. in August.

Life of Kylie will invite fans inside the youngest sister of the Kardashian family's inner sanctum as she attempts to offer a fresh perspective on her personal life and her successful career.

In the trailer, Kylie admits that she feels a huge amount of pressure to maintain her highly sexualised image. She is known for her provocative, sexy style, and regularly posts racy photos on social media, but says she wants to show her fans who she really is.

"For so long, I've been putting on this different persona to the world," Kylie explains in the promo clip which debuted on Monday (12Jun17). "When you grow up on camera, everybody feels like they know you. There's two sides of me. There's an image that I feel constantly pressured to keep up with and then there's who I really am. That's who I want you guys to get to know.”

In the trailer the 19-year-old, who is dating rapper Travis Scott following her split from former beau Tyga, is seen being filmed while living her glamorous life as she preps for high profile events such as the 2017 Met Gala, and in more dressed down mode, wearing sweats at home snuggling with her dogs, meeting young fans, and cuddling a baby after an operation.

"I don't want to look back and regret not being a teenager," she admits. "I'm just really living my life.”

Her fans will also be introduced to some of her closest friends who will also be featured on the show, including her BFF Jordyn Woods. The model opens up about their long-time friendship in the clip, revealing: "It's draining sometimes being Kylie's best friend."

E! announced Kylie's Keeping Up With the Kardashians spin-off back in April. It's not clear how much her famous sisters will feature.