Josh Gad not interested in starring in Broadway's Frozen

Actor Josh Gad has no desire to reprise his Frozen role as Olaf the snowman on the Broadway stage.

The Beauty and the Beast star is set to return as the beloved Disney character for the sequel to 2013's animated hit, but he isn't interested in taking Olaf to the New York stage in a planned Frozen musical - because it would be too much work.

"Daddy doesn't want to dress up as a snowman eight times a week," the 36-year-old quipped to Entertainment Tonight. "I'm going to let somebody else do that! No, I'm good, I'm good. I'm good in my pyjamas in a nice sound booth."

Gad is well aware of how committed actors have to be to make it on Broadway, after previously starring in The Book of Mormon on the Great White Way in 2011. The gig earned him a Tony Award nomination for Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical.

In the meantime, the actor is happy to continue his voice role in the Frozen film follow-up, which is due to begin production soon.

"I've heard rumours of what may be going on (in the storyline)," he teased, "and it all sounds wonderful and it's surprising and amazing."

Frozen 2 isn't due for release until November, 2019, but the stage adaptation is set for a pre-Broadway run in Denver, Colarado from August (17), before transferring to the famed New York theatre district next spring (18).

Actresses Caissie Levy and Patti Murin will lead the cast as Elsa and Anna, respectively, the roles voiced onscreen by Idina Menzel and Kristen Bell.