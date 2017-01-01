Wonder Woman stays top of UK box-office

Wonder Woman – First stand-alone adventure for Gal Gadot’s winning incarnation of DC Comics’ Wonder Woman / Diana Prince, initially seen in last year’s Batman V Superman. Directed by Patty Jenkins, this British-made origin story also stars Chris Pine (as air force pilot Steve Trevor), Robin Wright and Ewen Bremner.The Mummy – Tom Cruise stars in a modern take on the fantasy adventure in which a wronged Egyptian princess is awakened in her desert crypt. Also stars Russell Crowe (as Dr Jekyll), Annabelle Wallis and Sofia Boutella as Ahmanet whose return has spine-tingling ramifications.Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge – The 5th swashbuckling adventure for Captain Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp) in 14 years of big-screen mayhem. Javier Bardem plays Salazar and Geoffrey Rush returns as Barbossa.Baywatch – Edgy, modern, comic take on the legendary Baywatch TV series, starring Dwayne Johnson as dedicated US lifeguard Mitch Buchanan alongside Zac Efron and Alexandra Daddario – featuring David Hasselhoff and Pamela Anderson!My Cousin Rachel – Romantic mystery adapted by its director, Roger (Notting Hill / Enduring Love) Michell, from a Daphne du Maurier thriller. Rachel Weisz stars as the charming title character who may or may not be a cold-blooded murderess. Also stars Sam Claflin and Iain Glen.Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul – 4th in the series of popular film adaptations of Jeff Kinney’s books, this new comedy sees the Heffley family embark on a road trip to visit great-grandma. Alicia Silverstone stars.Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2: Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan and Marvel’s entire star-studded crew of guardians blast back on to cinema screens in a second adventure. In its 7th week on release, has reached the top 6 releases of the last 12 months. Also stars Kurt Russell.Moulin Rouge – Sell-out Secret Cinema presentation, playing in one London location only, of Baz Luhrmann’s 2001 musical romance starring Ewan McGregor and Nicole Kidman.The Boss Baby – Alec Baldwin voices the title character in this animated comedy, now in its 10th hit week on release, in which Boss Baby joins a family on a secret mission. Other star voices include Steve Buscemi, Lisa Kudrow and Tobey Maguire.More at launchingfilms.com, the website of Film Distributors’ Association