Julia Stiles 'very excited' to be an expectant mum

Julia Stiles is "very excited" to be pregnant with her first child.

The Jason Bourne actress recently posed for a photograph in which she is pictured holding her growing belly during a visit to London's Magic FM radio station, and her representative confirmed she was expecting to People.com on Monday (12Jun17).

The actress, who is engaged to Preston J. Cook, continued to promote her upcoming show Riviera on Tuesday, and during an interview with Sky News, she commented on the pregnancy news herself.

When the reporter vaguely asked the actress about it by stating she has "another exciting Stiles production in the offing" she replied, "What are you talking about? I think I know what you're hinting at but I want you to say it first."

After he said, "You're expecting, I believe?" Julia responded by saying, "I am, yes, I'm expecting a human being. I'm very excited, yes, I'm pregnant."

The 36-year-old met her fiance on the 2015 film Blackway, on which Preston worked as a camera assistant, and they got engaged during a vacation to Isla Grande in Colombia on Christmas Eve in 2015. They will become parents later this year (17), her rep confirmed.

In the new thriller Riviera, which begins in the U.K. on Thursday (15Jun17), Julia stars as an American art dealer who becomes involved in the criminal underworld of the super rich following the death of her billionaire husband in mysterious circumstances.

She spent seven months on the French Riviera shooting the series, which also star Game of Thrones' Iwan Rheon.

"It was fantastic. It's such a beautiful part of the world and it was such a wonderful opportunity to be able to live there for seven months. We were there from the summer season through the fall and the winter and got to go to some amazing, very cinematic locations," she told Sky News.