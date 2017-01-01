Todd Fisher praises Taylor Lautner for supporting Billie Lourd following family deaths

Todd Fisher has praised Billie Lourd's boyfriend Taylor Lautner for supporting his niece following the death of her mother Carrie Fisher and grandmother Debbie Reynolds.

The Twilight actor was first linked to his Scream Queens co-star Billie in December (16) when their pal Keke Palmer shared a video of them kissing on Snapchat. Just a few weeks later, Billie lost her mum, Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher, and her grandmother, Singin' in the Rain star Debbie, within a day of each other.

Taylor and Billie have never directly addressed romance rumours, despite being frequently being pictured together and seen on each other's social media pages, but their relationship seemed to be confirmed when Taylor attended Carrie and Debbie's private funeral service with Billie before whisking her off on holiday to Mexico.

Billie's uncle Todd has now confirmed their relationship in an interview with E! News by praising Taylor for being there for the 24-year-old.

"The truth of the matter is, the guy is pretty spectacular. He's a really deep person, and he has supported her amazingly," he said. "He's stepped up and acted like a husband would act. Not that that's what's going on, but it's just an amazing support system for her, and I'm glad he's in her life."

He explained that, as her uncle, he gets naturally suspicious of any new boyfriend and will always give them a "look-over" despite their background.

Since losing two members of the family, Todd and Billie have been going through Debbie's extensive collection of memorabilia and keepsakes to try and figure out what to do with it all.

The most meaningful items were letters the entertainer wrote to Todd and Carrie that were "beautiful and deep". He intends to pass Carrie's onto her daughter, adding, "She and I are the last of the Mohicans, so to speak, so we've been exchanging a lot of things like that."

"The cool thing is I can turn it around and say, 'Here, Billie, look at this beautiful note from your grandmother.' So there's a beautiful side to life. It is part of life, but it's also heartbreaking at the same time."