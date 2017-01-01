Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner get matching butterfly tattoos

Rapper Travis Scott will always have a lasting reminder of his romance with Kylie Jenner after going under the needle to get matching tattoos.

The young couple has been linked since April (17), following Kylie's split from fellow hip-hop star Tyga, and it appears the relationship is going from strength to strength.

Both Travis and Kim Kardashian's youngest sister each took to their Snapchat accounts on Monday (12Jun17) to show off a new piece of skin art, a tiny butterfly design.

Kylie, 19, displayed hers near her ankle on the back of her right leg, while Travis, 25, gave followers a glimpse of his ink in the same place on his left leg, reports UsMagazine.com.

Both social media posts were captionless, but the artwork appears to be related to Travis' recent single Butterfly Effect.

Fans have been speculating the love song was written about the teenage reality TV star, as the musician previously captioned an Instagram photo of Kylie leaving a private jet, "Butterfly Effect".

The song was released last month (May17), and on the track, the MC raps, "Heatin' up, baby, I'm just heatin' up/Need ya love, not a need, it is a must/Feelin' stuck, you know how to keep me up/Icy love, icy like a hockey puck."

Travis has yet to confirm if he actually wrote the tune about Kylie.

The pair has not discussed its budding romance publicly, but the stars have not been shy about showing their affection for one another during their date nights. They reportedly kissed and held hands while attending April's (17) Coachella music festival in California, where Travis was performing, and cosied up courtside in Travis' native Houston, Texas weeks later, when they attended an NBA playoff game in the Western Conference Quarterfinals.