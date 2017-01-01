Ashley Tisdale's Twitter account hacked

Actress Ashley Tisdale's Twitter account was hit by a hacker on Tuesday (13Jun17).

Followers of the High School Musical star's social media account began noticing odd messages from a user by the name of @RyanisGodly early on Tuesday.

"Your Security has Been breached by @RyanisGodly #DramaAlert," the first message read, while another stated, "for Security tips please follow @RyanisGodly".

"Welp im (sic) off of this for now remember Security is #1 (sic)," the user wrote in another post.

According to GossipCop.com, the @RyanisGodly account was established this month (Jun17) and has 300 followers.

"Will follow a few who follow @RyanisGodly rt (retweet) when done," the hacker wrote, before concluding, "followed some of you pce (peace), ill let ash have her s**t back (sic)."

Ashley has yet to comment on the unauthorised messages, but they have since been removed from her page.

Tisdale wasn't the only celebrity to be hacked on Tuesday, as Hilary Duff also sent out a message to her followers, alerting them to the fact that her Twitter account had briefly been taken over by an Internet troll.

Duff's unauthorised messages also reportedly came from the same hacker, and the posts on Hilary's page have since been removed, too.

"Obviously my twitter has been hacked," she told fans. "Please disregard all tweets. Silly that this happens."

Hackers have become a big issue for celebrities - earlier this month (Jun17), it was reported Britney Spears' Instagram account was reportedly used to communicate malware code by Russian hackers.

Mary J. Blige, Shia LaBeouf, Fifth Harmony, John Legend, and Ariana Grande have also had their social media pages hacked in the past.