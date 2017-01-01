Gwyneth Paltrow: 'App obsession has taken over my household'

Gwyneth Paltrow and her children have become "obsessed" with using apps in their everyday lives.

The Hollywood beauty co-judges new Apple Music reality competition show Planet of the Apps alongside fellow actress Jessica Alba and The Black Eyed Peas musician will.i.am, and the mother-of-two considers her role on the programme apt due to her love of technology.

"I have so many favourite apps; I think the most popular app in our house is Postmates (delivery service) - my children are obsessed with it, as am I, I have to say," she gushes to U.S. news show Extra. "It's pretty great!"

Contestants pitch app ideas to Gwyneth and her co-panellists on the series, and although she is a huge technology enthusiast, the 44-year-old wouldn't refer to herself as an expert.

"I'd probably say (I'm) more of a Luddite (not fond of technological progress) than a techie in terms of my facilities with gadgets, but I love the world of tech and I'm a business junkie, so that was the impetus behind it (signing on as a judge)," she smiles.

Gwyneth, who is the founder of popular website and lifestyle brand Goop, is becoming so enchanted with the digital world, the Iron Man actress admits she isn't sure how her technological endeavours will impact her film career moving forward.

"I don't know - it's an interesting question," she reflects on the future of her acting pursuits. "I'm not sure how I'll feel about acting going forward. I'm doing just a teensy little bit here and there when I have time, but I am loving running my business."

Gwyneth adds: "Well, you know, my life has been skewing far more heavily towards my business, and it has to right now that we have so much going on. We're growing so fast (at my company), and it's such an exciting time to be doing what I'm doing."