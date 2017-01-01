NEWS Jessica Chastain blasts helicopter snappers for breaching wedding privacy instructions Newsdesk Share with :







Jessica Chastain has slammed photographers who used helicopters to take snaps of her wedding day, admitting she's "reminded of the insensitivity of that moment" whenever she sees the pictures.



The Interstellar star wed Italian fashion executive Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo in his home country on Saturday (10Jun17). Following the ceremony, images from the occasion made their way online, and were used by numerous news outlets.



However, Jessica was less than impressed by the privacy breach on her big day, and took to Twitter to make her feelings known.



“Did you hear? I’m off the market. Gianluca & I got married! We wanted privacy & aren’t selling photos but Ill post something in the future,” she began, before sharing a further statement.



"Thank you for all the sweet comments about my wedding. I love you and it was a beautiful day. I am going to ask you to please stop sharing the photos. Helicopters disregarded a no-fly zone and took those pics during the ceremony,” it read.



"Every time I see them I’m reminded of the insensitivity of that moment. I promise that I will share pics with you in the future, but I would prefer to share photos that celebrate love, not intrusion. I’m off social media for a few weeks. Much love and happiness to all of you."



The newlyweds exchanged their vows on Saturday at her husband's magnificent Passi de Preposulo family estate Villa Tiepolo Passi in front of their loved ones. Celebrities such as fellow actresses Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt, fashion writer Derek Blasberg and Jessica's Zero Dark Thirty co-star Edgar Ramirez were in attendance at the weekend wedding.



Guests enjoyed the gorgeous grounds at the historic palatial manor, which has been part of Gian's noble Passi de Preposulo clan since the 1800s.



The Help star began dating fashion professional Gian in 2012.

