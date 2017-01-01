Clean-shaven Jim Carrey delivers emotional speech about suffering and salvation

Jim Carrey spoke of how his suffering has "lead to salvation" as he gave an emotional speech at a charity event on Tuesday night (13Jun17).

The 55-year-old actor has been through a difficult few years which has seen the suicide of his ex-girlfriend Cathriona White and her family's allegations that he provided her with the drugs that ultimately led to her taking her own life.

As he attended the bash for gang rehabilitation charity Homeboy Industries, Jim also debuted a new clean-shaven look, after having rocked a bushy beard for the past few months.

Speaking to the attendees at the event, Jim explained: "You are heroes to me. I admire you because when you step through these doors and you decide to part of this family, you made a decision to transcend and to leave darkness behind. It takes a champion to make that decision.

"I’ve had some challenges myself in the last couple of years, myself. Ultimately, I believe that suffering leads to salvation…We have to somehow accept, not deny, the feel of our suffering and feel our losses.

"We decide to either go through the gate of resentment, which leads to vengeance and self harm… or we go through the gate of forgiveness, which leads to grace."

Irish-born make-up artist Cathriona took her own life at her California home with a cocktail of prescription drugs in September, 2015, days after she and Jim reportedly ended their relationship for a second time.

The 30-year-old's estranged husband Mark Burton then filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the actor, who dated White on and off since 2012, claiming he was responsible for her death as he provided Cathriona with the pills she overdosed on and gave her sexually transmitted diseases, claims which were also made by her mother Brigid Sweetman in her own wrongful death lawsuit.

The actor has strenuously denied the allegations, which his lawyers called "malicious" and "predatory".