Bella Thorne: 'Scott Disick's hardcore partying was too much for me!'

Bella Thorne called time on her fling with Scott Disick because his partying lifestyle was too "hardcore" for her.

The 19-year-old actress was seen kissing and cuddling the 34-year-old reality star in Cannes, France, last month (May17), but left just a day later, tweeting that it wasn't for her.

Now the Famous In Love beauty has opened up about the reasons behind her decision to leave Cannes, admitting the father-of-three's love of drinking and dancing was too much.

"Scott is really nice, sweet, charming. I don’t drink, and he really drinks a lot," she told Complex magazine. "And it just ended up... I just wasn’t down. I was like, 'I gotta leave'. We were (at Cannes) a day and a half before I was like I’m booking my flight and leaving. I love to go out and have fun, I love to f**king dance, but I just don’t party hardcore like that and it was way too much for me. I was like, 'Woah, this is not the way I live my life, bruh (brother).'"

Scott has been in rehab several times to seek help for drug and alcohol abuse, but his failure to conquer his addictions ultimately led to the end of his long-term relationship with Kourtney Kardashian, the mother of his three children.

Meanwhile, Bella also addressed the pictures in which it looks as though Scott is grabbing her cleavage.

"Honestly, my nipple came out of my bikini and he tried to fix it for me and it looks like he’s grabbing my boob," she laughed. "That’s very nice of you to actually not sit there and stare at my nipple because my boobs are big - they come out of my shirt all the time! You can’t keep those suckers down."

The same day that Bella left Cannes, Scott was seen enjoying the company of another bikini clad woman - one of six women he was photographed canoodling with during his time on the French Riviera.

In a Facebook live session promoting the season finale of her Freefrom series Famous In Love on Tuesday, Bella was once again questioned about her romantic status, to which she answered that she's "single like a pringle", adding: "I'm just chillin' guys."

When another fan asked what happened between Bella and Scott, the redhead replied: "We're chillin', we're friends, we're cool... I literally just saw him, so it's literally all chill."