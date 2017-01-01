Kim Kardashian encourages young women to own up to their mistakes

Kim Kardashian hopes to inspire her young fans by owning up to and learning from her mistakes.

The 36-year-old reality star’s life is heavily documented thanks to her family’s show Keeping Up with the Kardashians and her use of social media.

Before she took to the stage as a keynote speaker at the annual Forbes Women's Summit in New York on Tuesday (13Jun17), Kim discussed how she wants to use her role model status for the better.

"I obviously have made my fair share of mistakes like everyone else, but I hope to never repeat those mistakes, and just learn from what I've done," she told the Associated Press. "So if people, or young girls, or kids can look up to just someone that works really hard, and focuses on really what I want, and makes that happen, then you know I hope that inspires them."

And with nearly 200 million followers on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook combined Kim is able use these platforms to spread messages to fans.

But with so many people tuning into her every move the brunette beauty receives her fair share of negative comments online and while she can just about handle them, she the mother-of-two worries about the impact Internet bullies have on the younger generation.

"Absolutely it affects me... There could be one or two negative comments that really do affect you, and get to you," Kim, who has daughter North, who turns four on Thursday (15Jun17), and son Saint, 18 months, with husband Kanye West, admitted. "You know I'm human just like everyone else. Like things do hurt my feelings, but I think that I do have a really thick skin.

"They have this keyboard courage that no one will see them and they will just write whatever and hurt your feelings. I know I can handle it, but I just fear for - I do see why young kids and people and teenagers, even get... So hurt and bothered. That is what really bothers me."