George Clooney's dad predicted fatherhood 25 years ago

George Clooney's father never doubted whether the actor would one day settle down and start a family, despite earning himself a reputation as one of Hollywood's most eligible bachelors.

The Ocean's Eleven star was known as a ladies' man for much of his career, dating a string of beauties including British model Lisa Snowdon, Italian actress Elisabetta Canalis, and former wrestler Stacy Keibler in the years following his failed marriage to actress Talia Balsam, who he divorced in 1993.

However, that all changed in 2013 when George met British human rights attorney Amal Alamuddin, and the smitten actor popped the question in April, 2014 after less than a year of dating.

The couple wed that September (14), and became first-time parents earlier this month (Jun17), when Amal gave birth to boy and girl twins Alexander and Ella in London.

George's dad, journalist Nick Clooney, insists he always knew his boy would eventually settle down - he just had to find the right woman first.

"I've been telling George since he was 30 that I thought he would be a great parent," Nick told People magazine.

Even when the actor, now 56, would dismiss the idea of even having children, Clooney, Sr. wasn't deterred.

He continued, "I would listen to him patiently and then finally step in and say, 'George, some astounding woman is going to knock your socks off, end of story.' And it's exactly what happened."

Nick and his wife Nina were not present for the twins' birth, but it's already clear how much of an affect the babies are having on George.

"This change is more profound than any change in his life, and he is excited," Nick shared.

Meanwhile, Amal's mother, who was at the hospital during her grandchildrens' arrivals, hasn't stopped singing the new parents' praises.

"Oh my God, they were so beautiful, so happy, so contented," Baria Alamuddin smiled. "You just look at them and you feel like they've been a mother and father for their whole lives."