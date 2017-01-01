Elizabeth Banks was urged to get boob job by first Hollywood agent

Elizabeth Banks was urged to undergo plastic surgery by the first acting agent she encountered.

The actress and director is one of the most sought after talents in Hollywood, having appeared in The Hunger Games and Pitch Perfect franchises.

However, Elizabeth has now spoken out about misogynistic views she faced in the early part of her career, including a time when an agent told her she needed to get breast implants in order to land parts.

"The first agent I ever met in this industry told me to get a boob job," she said in a speech at the Women in Film Los Angeles' Crystal + Lucy Awards on Tuesday (13Jun17), according to People.com. "I was so grateful that I didn't have enough money at the time to follow his advice. I also did not sign with him despite that."

For her next big project, the 43-year-old will direct a Charlie's Angels reboot, based upon the popular '70s television show, and the 2000 movie version, which starred Drew Barrymore, Lucy Liu and Cameron Diaz in the title roles.

And she is determined to boost the representation of women onscreen, and encourage parents to show their children a diverse range of films, whether they feature a male or female lead.

"I grew up going to see amazing movies with amazing men at the heart of them and no one dragged me screaming and kicking to see these movies. They are great movies," she shared. "Tell great stories and invite people into the stories."

Elizabeth concluded her speech by explaining that she and her husband Max Handelman are raising their two sons, Felix, six, and Magnus, four, to be feminists.

"I'm the mother of two boys...," she added, "And their favourite movie for like, two-and-a-half years, was Frozen... I am so proud that I get to raise my two boys to love women."