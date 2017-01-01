Zoe Kravitz: 'I lived with Nicole Kidman when she was engaged to my dad'

Zoe Kravitz lived with her Big Little Lies co-star Nicole Kidman during the actress' engagement to her father Lenny Kravitz.

The 49-year-old screen star made the revelation that she and rocker Lenny were once engaged during an interview with The Edit earlier this year (17). And referring to their former romance before starring in the hit HBO series together, Zoe admitted to the same publication that she shared a residence with the Australian beauty for a while during her relationship with Lenny.

“I think (Nicole) forgot that no one knew that," Zoe smiled to The Edit. "I hadn’t seen her in a long time before Big Little Lies, but there was a point where we were all kind of living together. I was about 13, and she would take me to see movies; she was so nice to me."

It remains to be seen whether or not Zoe and Nicole will work together again, but fans are hoping that Big Little Lies is renewed for a second season.

The 28-year-old daughter of Lenny and The Cosby Show actress Lisa Bonet has been making a name for herself in the acting world, starring in movies such as Mad Max: Fury Road and X-Men: First Class. But when it comes to breaking into Hollywood, Zoe struggled at the beginning because she was continually offered "urban" roles.

“When my name is brought up in a casting office, I’m sure the fact that I’m black comes up in discussions. I just read a script in which there were two couples, and one was written as black," she explained. "When I talked to the directors, they said I should play the wife of the black guy. It’s insane that they still think the black girl needs to be married to the black guy, and everyone else is white. Their thinking is so compartmentalised."

Zoe has several new movies in the pipeline, with Rough Night, a comedy about a bachelorette party gone wrong, among those gearing up for release.