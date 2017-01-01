Idina Menzel planning to wed later this year

Actress and singer Idina Menzel is planning an autumn wedding.

The Frozen star has revealed she and her fiance, Aaron Lohr, are planning to exchange vows once the summer is over.

Lohr asked Idina to be his wife in September (16) and it appears the couple is hoping to celebrate their engagement anniversary with a wedding.

"I'm engaged so I'm getting re-married... in the fall," she said during an appearance on British TV show Loose Women on Thursday (15Jun17).

The former Glee star divorced actor Taye Diggs in 2014 after 11 years of marriage, and she's determined to make sure her second union is for life, because she doesn't want to go through the pain of another break-up.

But she's happy that tough part of her life is over - and she came out winning: "Everything was combusted," she said on the show. "I was doing eight shows a week, doing a show I was really excited (about), I was seeing a mediator about my divorce stuff, you know, in (sic) my son, it wasn't the perfect family scenario.

'I come from divorced parents and I promised myself I would never do that (blame herself), I have the idea of perfect, of how a family unit to (sic) look like, and now I know that it is important for my little boy to see a powerful, confident woman."

Diggs has also moved on from his marriage - he started dating Amanza Smith Brown in 2014, months after he and Idina split, and the couple went public with its romance at the 2014 BET Awards.