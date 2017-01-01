Bill Cosby's sexual assault jury deadlocked

The jury in Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial is deadlocked.

The disgraced comedian is currently awaiting a final verdict as the 12-person jury deliberates on whether or not to find him guilty of three counts of criminal indecent assault against Andrea Constand, who claims she was sexually molested by Cosby in 2004.

The jury members have been deliberating since Monday (12Jun17), but they have yet to reach a verdict. On Thursday (15), they announced they were deadlocked.

"We cannot come to a unanimous consensus on any of the counts," a note to Montgomery County Judge Steve O'Neill reads.

Judge O'Neill has since ordered the jury members to continue deliberations, insisting it is their responsibility to reach a verdict.

"Each of you has a duty to consult with each other to reach a conclusion, if it can be done without violence," O'Neill joked. "If, after re-deliberation, you are still deadlocked, you should report that to me."

According to Cosby's representative, Andrew Wyatt, The Cosby Show star is in "good spirits" as he awaits the verdict.

The Cosby Show star has long maintained the sex he had with Constand, a former employee at his Temple University alma mater, at his Pennsylvania home over a decade ago was consensual. He did not testify during the trial, but Constand did, speaking publicly about the alleged incident for the first time as she stepped up to the witness stand last week (ends09Jun17).

Over 50 women have come forward with decades-old allegations of sexual misconduct against Cosby in recent years, but the actor's representatives have always insisted he is innocent.