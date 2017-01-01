Charlize Theron and Gabriel Aubry spark dating rumours

Charlize Theron and Halle Berry's ex Gabriel Aubry have sparked rumours they are dating after they were photographed looking cozy together in California last month (May17).

The Monster star and Gabriel reportedly met at their children's school in Los Angeles and were pictured together laughing and embracing at the Santa Monica Pier last month (May17). According to OK! magazine sources, the rumoured relationship is in the early stages.

"They are really into each other," one tells the publication. "It's still the early days so they want to keep things discreet, but they have a genuine connection and obviously a huge attraction."

Charlize and Gabriel reportedly started to connect when they kept seeing each other at the children's events.

"They bonded at play dates and parenting events," the source adds. "They've had dinner together a few times and talk often when they're not together. Gabriel's trying to play it cool but Charlize is smitten. The more they get to know each other the more they realise they have a lot in common."

Halle and Gabriel dated from 2005 to 2010 and are parents to nine-year-old daughter Nahla, while Charlize is a mum to a son and daughter. She previously dated Irish actor Stuart Townsend after meeting him on the set of 2002's Trapped. They split in 2010 and she went on to have a relationship with Sean Penn.

However, the new pair is reportedly seeking a simpler relationship.

"They are at the point in their lives where they crave serenity and friendship," a source says. "They can converse about the simple things in life."

Representatives for Charlize and Gabriel have yet to comment on the dating rumours.