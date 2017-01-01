Ariel Winter and boyfriend share matching tattoos

Ariel Winter and and her boyfriend Levi Meaden will always have a lasting reminder of their romance thanks to new matching tattoos.

The couple has been dating since last year (16) and the Modern Family star and her beau have now immortalised their love with new ink.

The actress and Meaden showed off their matching tattoos, which are two halves of a heart, on Snapchat on Wednesday (14Jun17).

"Me n bae," she captioned the posting.

The heart tattoos are not the only new tattoos for the couple - Ariel and her man also have a wedge of cheese and peanut butter tattooed on their pointer fingers.

"Peanut butter and cheese with my love," she added.

The tattoos are further proof the couple isn't going to let criticism over its 10-year age gap spoil the romance.

Ariel previously insisted the fact her boyfriend is 10 years older is not an issue at home.

"I'm happy, and whatever people want to say they can say," she told Refinery29 in May (17). "I don't understand why someone would even comment on our situation at all; I don't think it's that big of a deal...

"I'm super happy in the arrangement that we have; we love living together and we share all the duties and it's great."

And she's glad there's an age gap between herself and her man, telling Maxim magazine, "I needed somebody who had a lot of life experience and who was at a point in their lives that they could take care of another person.

"Being with an older guy isn't always amazing, but I got lucky - I have an amazing guy who's super supportive and loving and is just an all-around wonderful human being."