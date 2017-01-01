Big Boi to enter the world of animation with new cartoon

Outkast hitmaker Big Boi is set to get animated for a new cartoon series.

The ATLiens rapper-and-producer has partnered up with bosses at video-sharing website Vimeo to pay homage to his beloved hometown of Atlanta, Georgia in Hotlanta Waxx.

"I have a new cartoon coming out," he tells Rolling Stone magazine. "It's called Hotlanta Waxxx. I did a million dollar deal with Vimeo, and it's in production right now."

Big Boi, real name Antwan Andre Patton, will also voice a character on Hotlanta Waxx, which he touts as a show with one of the most out-of-the-box narratives in entertainment.

"I play a retired CIA agent who buys a car wash on ancient burial grounds," he explains, "So you got dinosaurs (on the series), zombie strippers, aliens. Anything can happen, and the s**t is f**kin' hilarious."

The musician will be making a formal announcement about the programme next week (beg19Jun17), but Big Boi admits he couldn't keep the news to himself thanks to the magnitude of the project.

"It's not triple X as in sex, but it's triple X because it's raw," he explains, "So it's crazy, man. Organized Noize is (sic) the music producers for the series, too, so you already know what that's gonna be (like)."

Hotlanta Waxx isn't Big Boi's first foray into animation - the rapper lent his voice to a character in a 2006 episode of hit cartoon King of the Hill and he most recently made an appearance on hit TV series Animals.