Tom Hardy launches fundraising campaign for Grenfell Tower blaze victims

Tom Hardy has launched a fundraising campaign for the victims of the deadly fire at London's Grenfell Tower.

At least 30 people died and more than 2,000 were left homeless by the inferno at the residential tower block on Wednesday (14Jun17).

The big-hearted actor has set up a page on the JustGiving charity donations website, and is asking fans to give what they can to the Kensington & Chelsea Foundation, a local charity helping the victims.

"As a Londoner and as a human being, it is impossible to be unaffected by the harrowing, unnecessary loss of life, injury, sorrow, and the continuing desperate and disturbing situation facing those that were residents of Grenfell Tower, Latimer Road West London," Tom, 39, wrote on his fundraising page.

"It is impossible not to feel deep, profound shock and just stand by and not make the effort to help those who are innocent victims of a seemingly gross negligence. It is impossible not to commend the local community for their response of coming together to support those immediately affected by this tragedy at this time, and I am asking you to please help me raise funds to assist those who are suffering and their families."

The blaze has provoked fury in Britain as residents of the tower had complained to authorities about the risk of fire, and there has been widespread criticism of the Conservative Government and Prime Minister Theresa May's handling of the situation.

In his post, Tom echoed the outrage, writing, "This disaster feels like it could have been undoubtedly avoided. It is unacceptable in this day and age that men, women, and children are not safe in their homes - homes that are provided by public/social housing - because those homes were not adequately maintained to a correct and appropriate standard. It is shameful."

Tom, who last month (May17) launched a similar campaign for victims of the terror attack at Ariana Grande's concert in Manchester, England, concluded his message by asking members of the public to donate to "families and children in crisis that desperately need our help".

His campaign has raised more than $15,000 (£12,000) by Friday afternoon (16Jun17).

Pop stars Adele and Rita Ora have both visited victims of the fire, while local resident Lily Allen has been outspoken in her anger at British authorities for allowing the blaze to happen.

The country's monarch, Queen Elizabeth II and her grandson, Prince William also met with members of the emergency services, local residents and community representatives on Friday (16Jun17).

The death toll is expected to rise considerably as fire chiefs have said they do not expect to find any more survivors. British police officers have launched a criminal investigation.