Beckham boys help church with Grenfell Tower donations

Brooklyn Beckham and his brothers have volunteered at a church in London to help the victims of the Grenfell Tower disaster.

The model and photographer and his siblings Romeo and Cruz are helping Pastor Derrick Wilson sort through donations at Westbourne Park Baptist Church for the victims of Wednesday's (14Jun17) tower block blaze.

"Victoria Beckham sent her children up," the clergyman says. "They were here yesterday."

Meanwhile, a source tells Mail Online, 'The Beckham boys all were volunteering at a local church after school yesterday and today, helping sort through donations... This was done privately as local kids, upset by the tragedy in their neighbourhood and wanting to help out."

At least 30 residents of the tower block were killed in the tragedy.

Adele, Lily Allen, and Rita Ora have all visited the site of the blaze to comfort families, while actor Tom Hardy has launched a JustGiving page to raise money for the victims and Simon Cowell has assembled stars to record a charity single to benefit the victims.

The music mogul says, "We will record it hopefully and finish it Sunday, latest Monday. We already started to get a lot of people calling in saying, 'Of course we would love to do it'. I do genuinely believe this will make a difference.

"I'm hoping... it pricks a few people's consciousness and then other people decide to do something else, because I think we can do more in addition to just the record. That's my plan."

The charity single will be a cover version of famed American duo Simon and Garfunkel's 1970 hit Bridge Over Troubled Water which Simon selected personally after considering several options.