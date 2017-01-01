Ashton Kutcher is a better son now he's a dad

Parenthood has turned Ashton Kutcher into a more appreciative son.

The actor, who is dad to daughter Wyatt, two, and baby son Dimitri, admits he never truly understood the sacrifices his parents made when he was a kid until he became a father himself.

"As soon as I had kids, I called my parents and apologised - ’cause I had no idea how much they loved me," Ashton tells Parade magazine.

He previously had the experience of being a stepdad to ex-wife Demi Moore's three daughters from her marriage to Bruce Willis, but they were grown-up when he entered the family and he never knew unconditional love until he had his own kids with his current wife Mila Kunis - his co-star from TV comedy That 70's Show.

And, with Father's Day fast approaching this weekend (18Jun17), the Just Married star still can't believe the efforts his dad, a Vietnam veteran, went to to make sure his family was safe and secure, while working as a butcher, a construction worker and in a series of factory jobs.

"He was basically working 16, 17 hours a day," Ashton says. "I’ve never worked a single day in my life as hard as my dad would work."

And now the actor loves being a dad, admitting one of his favourite things in life is impersonating Grover from Sesame Street for his seven-month-old son: "I'll do it for an hour if he lets me," the Dude, Where's My Car star beams.