Bill Cosby prosecutors vow to pursue justice as comedian declares victory over mistrial

Prosecutors have vowed to return to court after Bill Cosby's sexual molestation case was declared a mistrial in Pennsylvania on Saturday (17Jun17).

Montgomery County Judge Steven O’Neill announced the 12-member jury was "hopelessly deadlocked" on reaching a verdict after spending over 50 hours deliberating whether the disgraced comedian was guilty of the three counts of aggravated indecent assault brought against him on behalf of Andrea Constand.

Despite the mistrial declaration, attorneys seeking justice for Constand, who accused Cosby of drugging and sexually assaulting her at his home in 2004, have pledged to retry the case until a final verdict is reached.

“We have made the determination of moving forward, and it lies in the fact she deserves a verdict in this this case … and we will push forward to try and get justice done,” Prosecutor Kevin Steele said during a press conference shortly after the legal announcement was made. “We hope that moving forward in this case sends a strong message that victims of these types of crimes can come forward and can be heard on what has happened to them.”

The 79-year-old comedian feels vindicated by the mistrial declaration, according to his spokesperson Andrew Wyatt.

“Mr. Cosby’s power is back. It’s back,” Wyatt told reporters outside the courthouse. “So the legacy didn’t go anywhere. It has been restored.”

But the funnyman is not out of the woods yet – he still faces several civil cases from a few of the nearly 60 women who came forward accusing him of sexual assault. Powerhouse attorney Gloria Allred represents some of the alleged victims in civil court and she warned the star not to celebrate just yet.

“We can never underestimate the blinding power of celebrity,” Allred stated outside the courthouse. “If the court allows more accusers to testify next time it might make a difference. In other words, it’s too early to celebrate, Mr. Cosby. Round 2 may be just around the corner and this time justice may prevail.”