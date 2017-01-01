Scarlett Johansson got 'trashed' with elderly doppelganger after premiere

Scarlett Johansson has admitted she got "trashed" with elderly doppelganger Geraldine Dodd after inviting the 72-year-old to join her at the Rough Night premiere.

An image of a young Geraldine went viral on content sharing website Reddit in April (17), after her grandson posted the photo of the then-22-year-old. He captioned it, "My Grandma Looked Like Scarlett Johansson When She Was Younger", with the image later bought to Scarlett's attention. The Avengers star then sent the woman's grandson a video message expressing her shock over the uncanny resemblance, and inviting Geraldine to the premiere of her new comedy in New York on Monday (12Jun17).

Speaking about meeting her lookalike during an interview on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Friday, Scarlett admitted she lived up to her promise of getting drunk with her new pal.

"She was also really wasted in that picture. And so when I found out that obviously she looked exactly like me but she was wasted, I was like, ‘You should come and we should get wasted together at the Rough Night premiere.’ And so she came to the Rough Night premiere and we did get kind of trashed," Scarlett laughed.

"She is so nice! Geraldine! Can she party? Oh my God, she's a lush. She was such a nice woman though, honestly, it was wonderful to meet her. She's from Arkansas and her daughter, of course, owns a bar and I will eventually make my way to Arkansas and continue this lovely family reunion. She's just, she's just awesome."

In her original video invite to Geraldine, the 32-year-old actress expressed her desire to get drunk with the grandmother.

"I saw that you were 'drunk as a skunk' when taking that photo (on Reddit), and I would like to see your drunk face," she smiled. "I want to share a drunk face with you. Let’s have a drink, Geraldine."

Scarlett covered the costs to fly Geraldine to New York for the night, where she also got the chance to meet the actress' movie co-stars, including Demi Moore, Zoe Kravitz, and Kate McKinnon.