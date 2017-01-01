Actress Roselyn Sanchez pregnant with second child

Actress Roselyn Sanchez is expecting her second child.

The Devious Maids actress' husband Eric Winter announced the happy news on Father's Day (18Jun17) on Instagram.

"What a blessed Father's Day! @roselyn_sanchez had this photo done for me," the actor wrote alongside a picture of the couple's five-year-old daughter reading a book to a doll with silver balloons spelling out "baby" above her. "So excited to share the news! No better gift!"

Roselyn shared the same picture, writing, "I'M GOING TO BE A BIG SISTER!! Happy Father's Day daddy!"

The couple wed in 2008 and welcomed Sebella 'Sebi' Rose Winter in 2012.

Roselyn and Eric are set to release a children's book titled Sebi and the Land of Cha Cha Cha and Eric recently opened up about how much his life has changed since becoming a father.

"My life has flipped upside on its head since I've had a child," he told People magazine. "There's nothing like the love and where it takes you, and the connection you feel is unlike anything you've ever experienced in that way."

The couple has not announced the sex of its new baby, but Eric is thrilled his daughter came first.

"I guess it's the old cliche of the Daddy's girl, but having a little daughter be my first, there's just no way to describe the amount of love and the feelings unless someone experiences it," he added.

And being a father has made all of his priorities shift.

"It makes me think about everything I do, every action, my career, everything," he said. "I have to make a lot of choices now to be with my daughter and spend time with her and be an active parent and share as much as I can with her. It really shapes every aspect of my decision making."